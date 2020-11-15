Mark William Freeman

Lafayette, Ind., formerly Sioux City

Mark William Freeman, 67, of Lafayette, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence. He had bravely and humbly fought cancer for nearly 14 years.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will be planned at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.

Mark was born in Sioux City, the son of Walter and Ellamae Freeman. He moved to Lafayette to become a truck driver for Frito Lay in Frankfort in 1980. He married Jan (Reynolds) on March 20, 1982.

Mark will be remembered for being a good and kind man. He was loved and admired for his courage by many people, especially during his illness. He loved to work outdoors and had beautiful gardens and loved to travel.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jan; his son, Brian and Amy Freeman; his daughter, Danielle and Andy Hull; grandchildren, Alexander (Lex) Hull, Trinity Hull and Theodore (Teddy) Freeman; mother-in-law, Jean Reynolds; and two "special buddies," Ethan and Cathan Osborn. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve Freeman of Kill Devils Hill, N.C., Greg and Patty Freeman, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Doug and Vicki Freeman of Sioux City, and Pat Freeman of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; sisters, Jeanine Freeman of Des Moines, Iowa, Kris and Ken Girard of St. Joseph, Mo., and Carol Freeman of Sioux City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ellamae Freeman; a brother, David; two sisters-in-law, Elinor Freeman and Liz Freeman; and father-in-law, Robert Reynolds.

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will be planned at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.