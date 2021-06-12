Marla S. Cleveland

Sergeant Bluff

Marla S. Cleveland, 64, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at a local hospital.

Service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday at Skien Lutheran Church in Albaton, Iowa, with Pastor Craig Bock officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Albaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service of Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Marla was born Nov. 23, 1956, the daughter of Ervin and Tillie (Christians) Vanderwilt. She graduated from East high School in Sioux City.

Marla Vanderwilt and Carl Cleveland were united into marriage July 5, 1980, in Sergeant Bluff. To this union two children were born, Derek and Nicole.

She enjoyed collecting Barbie Dolls, and Precious Moments. Marla loved to cook and travel. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a member of the Methodist Faith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Carl Cleveland of Sergeant Bluff; children, Derek and Jessie Cleveland, and Nicole Cleveland; grandchildren, Gage and Makenna; her brothers, Jim (Julia) Vanderwilt of Denver, Colo., and Randy Vanderwilt of Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Tillie (Christians) Vanderwilt; her sister, Sheryl Noreen; her brother, Calvin Vanderwilt; and her niece, Sheri Moore.