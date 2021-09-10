Marlene J. 'Molly' Martin

Sioux City

Marlene J. "Molly" Martin, 90, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at a local care facility.

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Kristine Stedje will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the church following interment. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marlene was born on July 24, 1931, in Sioux City, to Walter and Isabel (Bergren) Forsling. Marlene attended Bryant Elementary School, North Junior High and Central High School in Sioux City, graduating with the class of 1949, where she was active in many clubs and organizations. Marlene attended nurses training at the Methodist Hospital in Sioux City and obtained her RN degree in 1952.

On Dec. 28, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Gene Martin at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Following their marriage, Marlene worked in the hospital setting for several years in Sioux City, Spencer and Le Mars before raising their family. Following the birth of their two daughters, she became a full-time homemaker for many years before eventually returning to part-time work outside the home. Harold and Marlene were married for 65 years. Harold passed away on Feb. 21, 2018.

Marlene was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and kept alive many Swedish traditions with her family. She enjoyed family vacations at Lake Okoboji and traveling throughout the United States, but her favorite destination was the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Marlene enjoyed working on puzzles, playing cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She took great pride in maintaining her home and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lippke (Jim), and granddaughters, Elizabeth Ganzel (Brian) of Madison, Wis., and Catherine Rommel (Kyle), of Sioux City; daughter, Molly Lee (Rich) of Walford, Iowa,, and grandsons, Christopher Lee (Emily) of Duluth, Minn., and Matthew Lee (Josie) of Bettendorf, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband , Harold; and her parents, Walter and Isabel.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church and Sunrise Retirement Community- Memory Care Unit in Sioux City.