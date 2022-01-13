Menu
Marlin Everett Lunda
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Foust Funeral Home
1115 SW 2nd Street
Eagle Grove, IA

Marlin Everett Lunda

Eagle Grove, Iowa

Marlin Everett Lunda passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the age of 92 years.

Marlin Everett Lunda, the son of Leonard and Florence (Vail) Lunda, was born on Aug. 21, 1929. Marlin worked for Standard Ready Mix for 31 years, retiring in 1995.

Marlin is survived by his son, Robert Lunda of Eagle Grove; brother, Melvin Lunda of Sergeant Bluff; and sister-in-law, Sherry Banwell (Leigh) of Eagle Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine in 2019; and sister-in-law, Lois Lunda.

Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family and mailed to 503 N. Garfield Eagle Grove, IA 50533. Arrangements are with Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove. www.foustfh.com


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
