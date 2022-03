Marlow 'Mutt' Dorman

Sanborn, Iowa

89, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Services: Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Sanborn. Burial: Roseland Cemetery, Sanborn. Visitation: Sept. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Sanborn Funeral Home.