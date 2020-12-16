Marold "Bruce" Smith

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bruce Smith, 78, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.

Due to the COVID pandemic, visitation with the family will be held at a later date at the Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel.

Bruce Smith was born April 4, 1942 at Sioux City. He grew up in Sioux City where he received his education, graduating from East High School. Following high school, he entered military service and served in the US Army from February of 1964 until receiving his honorable discharge in February of 1968.

He returned to Sioux City where he met Susan K. Anderson. The two were married on May 31, 1969. Bruce attended Morningside College in Sioux City where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. He furthered his education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion from which he earned his Master's Degree.

In 1973, he and Sue moved to Sioux Falls where Bruce began his career with the City of Sioux Falls as a chemist. He served in the public safety area of city government from which he retired in 2000.

He is survived by his children, Kim Heyen of Grape Vine, Texas, Elizabeth (Phil) Anderson of Sioux Falls, and Joseph (Marie) Smith of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren, Josh, Tia and Katie; one great-grandchild, Jake; sisters, Maroldine Grabe of Sioux City, and Frances Piper of Lake Mary, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue on May 17, 2019.