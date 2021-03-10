Marsha (Sindt) Ballou

Sioux City

Marsha (Sindt) Ballou, 70, of Sioux City passed away after a brief illness on March 7, 2021, at a hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Family Worship Center, 1315 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements.The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/4qGmZCFL_X8 and online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marsha was born on June 21, 1950, in Rock Rapids to Edward and Pauline (Pettengill) Sindt, where she grew up on the family farm. After high school she graduated from Morningside College. Marsha worked as an English teacher for 40 years throughout Siouxland, starting in Anthon, Sheldon, and then to Sioux City. She was passionate about teaching and continued to touch the lives of past students. She was united in marriage to Patrick Ballou on May 29, 2009, in Sioux City. Marsha was very involved in her church, Family Worship Center. She was also extremely dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Patrick Ballou of Sioux City; father, Edward Sindt of Rock Rapids; sons Chris Lofflin of Sioux City, and Paul (Trish) Lofflin of Sioux Falls, S.D.; five grandchildren; brothers David (Karol) Sindt of Sioux City, and Paul (Denese) Sindt of Rock Rapids; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother Pauline Sindt.