Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marsha L. Stark
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Marsha L. Stark

Sioux City

Marsha L. Stark, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, with a visitation one hour prior, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marsha was born Aug. 14, 1964, in Wakefield, Neb., the daughter of Harvey and Sharon (Stillman) Stark. She was raised in Hubbard, Neb., and graduated from Emerson/Hubbard High School in 1983. Following graduation, she moved to Sioux City and worked as a cook at several different restaurants in the Siouxland area. She was married to Lois Kinney.

Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends more than anything. She loved good cooking (especially her brother-in-law, Tramel's prime rib), the Chicago Bears, playing cards, dogs and watching old cowboy shows.

Those left to honor her memory are her brother, Michael Stark of Sioux City; sister, Kim (Tramel) Eason of Sioux City; nieces and nephews, Rylie (Caleb) Papousek, Tyler Stark, Anndrea Stark, Cortney (Eddie) Pertilla and Cheria Stark; many great-nieces and nephews; uncles, Dennis (Charlotte) Stark and Robert (Sanna) Stillman; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her wife; and two nephews, Jaxon Stark and DreSean Plummer.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux, IA
Jul
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Marsha, Lois and Dave are all together again...probably zigging and zagging through the atmosphere.
Cheryl
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results