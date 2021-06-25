Marsha L. Stark

Sioux City

Marsha L. Stark, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at a local hospital.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, with a visitation one hour prior, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Marsha was born Aug. 14, 1964, in Wakefield, Neb., the daughter of Harvey and Sharon (Stillman) Stark. She was raised in Hubbard, Neb., and graduated from Emerson/Hubbard High School in 1983. Following graduation, she moved to Sioux City and worked as a cook at several different restaurants in the Siouxland area. She was married to Lois Kinney.

Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends more than anything. She loved good cooking (especially her brother-in-law, Tramel's prime rib), the Chicago Bears, playing cards, dogs and watching old cowboy shows.

Those left to honor her memory are her brother, Michael Stark of Sioux City; sister, Kim (Tramel) Eason of Sioux City; nieces and nephews, Rylie (Caleb) Papousek, Tyler Stark, Anndrea Stark, Cortney (Eddie) Pertilla and Cheria Stark; many great-nieces and nephews; uncles, Dennis (Charlotte) Stark and Robert (Sanna) Stillman; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her wife; and two nephews, Jaxon Stark and DreSean Plummer.