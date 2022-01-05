Marshalle Ann Eik

Johnson City, Tenn., formerly Sioux City

Marshalle Ann Eik, 69, of Johnson City passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 following a heroic battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and children as her soul grew stronger than her body.

The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, with services to follow at 8:00pm. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Sunday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. on Sunday. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Eik Family.

Marshalle was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Sioux City. She married her Central High School sweetheart, Randy R. Eik in 1971. Graduating from Western Iowa Tech, she began a dedicated nursing career at St. Luke's Medical Center. After 11 years of marriage, the couple moved to Johnson City to continue their journey building a family.

Marshalle devoted many years at Northside Hospital and would later serve Mountain States Health Alliance in several positions. Later in her career, she pursued a Master's in Nurse Management at King University and spent some time at Indian Path Hospital. She finished her career as the Interim Chief Nursing Officer of Franklin Woods Hospital and retired in 2016 with 35 years dedicated to her calling.

Marshalle's passion was family – a true matriarch. Loving wife, incredible mother, and perhaps best known for being "Gram" to four grandchildren Zachary Orren, Garrett Gleason, Caden Wells, and Paxton Gourley; and two great-grandchildren Riley and Ashton Orren.

Marshalle is survived by her husband of 50 years, Randy; three children, Brandi Wells (husband Alan and three sons), Sara Gourley (husband Aaron and their son), and Ryan Eik (partner Candace and two children), of the Tri-Cities, Tenn.; siblings, Alvin Bush (wife Peggy), Sandy Rivera, Arnie Bush (wife Lori), and Mona Grimaldo (husband Oscar); and many special nieces and nephews she loved dearly, of Sioux City.

Marshalle was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin W. and Margaret F. Bush; and siblings, Frank Bush, Beverly Bennett, Cecelia Camberos, and Dave Bennett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in Memory of Marshalle Eik to MD Anderson Cancer Center by visiting gifts.mdanderson.org.