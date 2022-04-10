Martha Wilson

Sioux City

On Friday, April 1, 2022 heaven's door opened up to receive another angel at his throne.

A memorial service will be held at Sunnybrook at a time to be scheduled. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Martha Wilson was born June 12, 1952 in Graceville, Minn. Martha was the daughter of Norma and Denis Anderson. She was raised in Ortonville, Minn. along with her four siblings Ricki Anderson, Donald Anderson, John Schmitz and MaryKay Mitchell.

She attended Ortonville High School until she graduated in 1971. She then moved to Sioux City to further her education at Western Iowa Tech Community College. She married her first husband Tim Stoltze in April of 1974 and later got divorced. She remarried in September of 1994 to Lewis Wilson.

She was the proud mother of two daughters, Doreen Moore and Tanya Wren. She was a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She worked for the state of Iowa for 25 years as an employee of DHS and Vocational Rehabilitation. She was later employed at the Sioux City Journal.

Martha enjoyed a lot of things. A few of her favorite things to do were camping, having cookouts, reading, and cribbage. Her favorite thing in the world was spending time with all her grandchildren. She never hesitated to help someone when they needed it. It showed just how truly amazing she was.

She is survived by her siblings, Donald Anderson and MaryKay Mitchell; daughters Doreen Moore and her husband and children, and Tanya Wren and her husband and children; stepchildren Micheal Wilson and his wife and children, and Leola Mahaney and her children; the children of Robert Wilson and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Norma Underwood; stepfather Winfred Underwood; brothers John Schmitz and Ricki Anderson; stepson Robert Wilson; and husband Lewis Wilson.