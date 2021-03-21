Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martin J. Morey
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Martin J. Morey

Sioux City

Martin J. Morey, 66, of Sioux City died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Martin Jon Morey was born Nov. 12, 1954, at Grundy Center, Iowa, the son of Lee and Darlene (Miester) Morey. He moved with his family to Sioux City where he graduated from East High School. Over the years, Martin worked construction, retiring from Klinger Construction in 2017.

Martin was a member of and active in the Labor Union. He enjoyed fishing, riding Harleys and just being outside.

He is survived by his son, Mark Morey of Sioux City; daughter, Nikki Junck of Sioux City; a granddaughter, Ariel Pokett of Sioux City; two brothers, Scott (Dana) Morey of Missouri, and Mike Morey of Sioux City.

Martin is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom Morey.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Moville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You have my deepest sympathy and prayers for your family.
Sharon Kinnaman Ulrich
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss
Barbara Stolpe
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results