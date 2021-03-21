Martin J. Morey

Sioux City

Martin J. Morey, 66, of Sioux City died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Martin Jon Morey was born Nov. 12, 1954, at Grundy Center, Iowa, the son of Lee and Darlene (Miester) Morey. He moved with his family to Sioux City where he graduated from East High School. Over the years, Martin worked construction, retiring from Klinger Construction in 2017.

Martin was a member of and active in the Labor Union. He enjoyed fishing, riding Harleys and just being outside.

He is survived by his son, Mark Morey of Sioux City; daughter, Nikki Junck of Sioux City; a granddaughter, Ariel Pokett of Sioux City; two brothers, Scott (Dana) Morey of Missouri, and Mike Morey of Sioux City.

Martin is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom Morey.