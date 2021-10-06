Menu
Marvin "Bud" DeGroot
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home
10 S High St
Morgantown, WV

Marvin 'Bud' DeGroot

Morgantown, W. Va., formerly Sioux Center, Iowa

Marvin "Bud" DeGroot of Morgantown and formerly of Sioux Center passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date in Orange City, Iowa. Arrangements are with Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home in Morgantown. Condolences may be left at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Marvin was born March 14, 1926, in Orange City, son of the late Henry DeGroot and Jenny Krakus DeGroot. Bud was a U.S. Army Veteran and spent many years working as a Communications Engineer for telephone companies near and far. He thoroughly enjoyed talking with people when he got the opportunity, and he was an avid walker even into his later years.

He is survived by two sons, Bruce DeGroot and wife Tanna of Core, W. Va., and Robert "Bob" DeGroot of Mukwonago, Wis.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents; sister Henrietta VanderWeird; one son, Brian DeGroot; and his wife Betty DeGroot.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
