Marvin Dean Jensen

Sioux City

Marvin Dean Jensen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 91. He was surrounded by his daughters and amazing nurses at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Central Baptist Church located at 4001 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, with Pastor Grant Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel located at 1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City.

Marvin was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Newcastle, Neb. His parents were Alfred and Charloette Jensen. He grew up in a loving Christian home. His family moved to Obert, Neb., when he was six years old, and he enjoyed his boyhood years growing up in a small town. He worked for the Nebraska Highway Department until he was drafted into the Army in 1951. He married the love of his life, Gladys Stokes before he started basic training. He was sent to Germany where he served two years at the Army base in Stuttgart and spent his extra time traveling throughout Europe. Upon returning home, he and Gladys began a family which included Daniel, Cindy, Deborah, and Dennis.

Of his many careers, he most enjoyed his time at Sears and Roebuck where he started in the delivery department and ended his career as a warehouse manager.

Marvin enjoyed the simple things in life, working in his garden, mowing his lawn and tending to his yard and seeing his children and grandchildren thrive. He felt he was the luckiest man on earth and was loved by his wife of 59 years, his four amazing children and talented grandchildren. He thought the world of his nephews and nieces.

After retirement, he traveled back to Europe with his wife to show her all of sights that she missed when he was stationed there in the service. After the death of his wife, Marv spent winters with his daughters in Albuquerque where he enjoyed spending time in the beautiful mountains of the Southwest.

He is survived by his children Cindy Pacheco of Albuquerque, N.M., Deb Jensen Murphy (Michael) also of Albuquerque, and Dennis (Sheila) Jensen of Dakota Dunes; daughter-in-law Donna Jensen of Sioux City; grandchildren Stacey (Adam), Angela, Colton, Alyson, Connor, Meleshia (Mike), Luke (Carin), Karissa, and Trent; six great-grandchildren Skylar, Austin, Kennadi, Natalee, Braxton, and Lily; and sisters- and brothers-in-law Ruth (Dean) Snyder, Doris Stokes, Walt (Connie) Stokes, and Mary Stokes.

Marv is preceded in death by his parents; wife Gladys; son Dan; son-in-law John Pacheco; brothers Willy Hansen, Verlin (Mildred) Jensen, Vernon (Pauline) Jensen, and Sherman "Shine" (Dorothy) Jensen; sisters Evelyn (Jewell) "Dude" Cupp, and Donna (John) Young; sisters- and brothers-in-law Eleanor (Delmar) Nielsen, Martha (Gary) Switzer, Harvey (Kelly) Stokes, and Don Stokes.