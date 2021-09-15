Mary Brechwald Beatty

Mrs. Mary Brechwald Beatty, 71, of Winterville, passed away from ARDS (non-Covid) on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Morehead City, N.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, N.C. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at a later date at St. Peter. A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cortland, N.Y. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home in Cortland.

Mary was born on March 16, 1950, to the late Raymond and Rosanna Brechwald and grew up on a farm in Sutherland, Iowa. She completed a Bachelor's degree at Iowa State University, where she met her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Charles T. "Chuck" Beatty. Married in August, 1971, the couple first lived in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She loved children of all ages and abilities and taught Special Ed for over 30 years combined in Klickitat, Wash. and McGraw, N.Y. While living in Klickitat, she finished a Master's degree, driving 90 miles each way for night classes at Portland State University. While living in Cortland, N.Y., she was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Mary was a yard enthusiast and enjoyed gardening, the ocean and entertaining friends, especially at Atlantic Beach, N.C. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling throughout North America to visit family and friends and to enjoy wildlife and the outdoors.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by a sister, Beverly Jochum and husband, Leo of Salix, Iowa; brother, Ray Brechwald of Milford, Iowa; sister-in-law, Anna Sherer of Pittsboro, N.C.; "daughter," Maria Leis of Portland, Ore.; eight nieces and nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, Marian Guy, of Scott, N.Y.; along with many other friends scattered from the Pacific Northwest to the vast Midwest to the Atlantic Coast.

She was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, David and Daniel Brechwald.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Cortland, 33 Central Ave, Cortland, NY 13045 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Legacy Fund, 401 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC 27858 or to a charity of one's choice.

