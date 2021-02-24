Mary Constance Bunkers

Granville, Iowa

Mary Constance (Sand) Bunkers, 85, of Granville died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at her home in Granville.

Private Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences maybe sent online at www.fischfh.com.

Mary was born Jan. 21, 1936 in Marcus, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mae Elizabeth (Carey) Sand. She grew up in Marcus. Mary attended Holy Name School in Marcus and later Clark College in Dubuque, Iowa. When she returned to Marcus, she met Dale Bunkers. Dale and Mary were married at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus on July 10, 1957. Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville.

She is survived by her husband of 63 yrs., Dale of Granville; her sons Jeff (Beth) Bunkers, Curt (Beth) Bunkers, and Dean (Brenda) Bunkers all of Granville; daughter Laurie (Tim) Jungers of Hospers; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Esther Bunkers, and Ginger Bunkers, both of Remsen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Merle (Edith), Ray (Phyllis), Bob (Marie), and Paul Sand; sisters Evelyn (Eugene) Krause, Margret (Orville) Bjork, Bette (Bill) Horstman, and Bonnie (Julian) Schissel; brothers-in-law LeRoy (Ruth) Bunkers, Cletus (Adeline) Bunkers, and Vernon and Louis Bunkers; sisters-in-law Marina (Sylvester) Kobberman, Armella (Gilbert) Loesche, and Doris (Paul) Kestel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Orange City Hospice, 400 Central Ave. NW, Orange City, IA 51041.