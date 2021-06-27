Mary L. Burcham

Sioux City

Mary L. Burcham, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Mary was born May 21, 1932, in Doon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Doris (Bunch) Lackman. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1949.

She married Harold Lee Burcham on July 23, 1949, in Sioux City. Mary was a true farmer's wife at heart and enjoyed being on the land. She was a member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie (Rusty) Harper of Pasco, Wash.; granddaughters, Erika Banks (Eric Jones) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Ashley (Josh) Gnewuch of Bettendorf, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, August Jones and Mckynley Gnewuch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; daughter, Leeann Burcham; grandsons, Chris and Jay Sandbeck; and great-grandson, Pierce Gnewuch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to The Gospel Mission.