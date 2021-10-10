Mary A. (Bruner) Busey

Sergeant Bluff

Mary A. (Bruner) Busey, 82, of Sergeant Bluff passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Service will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Sergeant Bluff United Methodist Church. The burial will be in Woodbury Township Cemetery in Sergeant Bluff. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Mary was the daughter of J. Stanley and Gertrude Bruner. She spent her growing up years with sisters, Corinne and Roberta in Belvidere and Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1957 and Iowa State Teacher's College (now UNI) in 1961.

It was there she met the love of her life, Fred Busey. They married in 1962 and enjoyed 57 years together. She went on to teach second grade in Humbolt, Iowa, and also at Sergeant Bluff – Luton. Mary was often a substitute teacher and tutored many children, as well. In later years, she and Fred owned and operated FM Security, Alarm, and Telephone where Mary functioned as the office manager.

The couple were blessed with two children, Janice (Busey) Hill, now of Sergeant Bluff and David (and Renee) Busey, of Washougal, Wash. Mary adored her grandchildren, Maddie Hill-Peterson, and Devin Busey. Her most recent joy came after the birth of her great-grandson, Reece Peterson. She also loved her fur children, Mushroom and Angel.

Music of all kinds filled Mary's world, and she sang soprano in her church choir for many years. She was an avid bird watcher, along with the other small creatures that visited her yard. Traveling and spending time with "the gang" (you know who you are), was something incredibly special to her. She loved cooking and baking for her family and attending all her children's school functions.

Mary was a frequent participant in the Sergeant Bluff Community Theatre, the Pioneer Players, which often afforded her the opportunity to show off her sharp intellect and quick wit. Often appearing as her husband's co-pilot, they would visit family and participate in fly-in breakfasts in their single engine airplane.

She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchild; cousins; five nieces and nephews; and an abundance of loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; and husband, Fred.

If you knew her, you loved her. Her ever-present smile, the twinkle in her eye, her huge loving heart, and a funny pun or two is indeed her greatest legacy. Those characteristics can easily be found in the family she created.