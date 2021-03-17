Mary D. Ebel

Marble Falls, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Mary D. Ebel, 83, a long-time resident of Marble Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

A private ceremony will be held to celebrate her life and passing in the coming days. Arrangements are with Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls. Online condolences may be made at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.

Mary was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Sioux City. Mary was an avid reader, a talented painter and enjoyed supporting local thrift shops and antique stores finding interesting treasures to adorn her home.

She is survived by her sister; daughter; son; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.