Mary Lou Engel
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Mary Lou Engel

St. Paul, Minn., formerly South Sioux City

Mary Lou Engel, 79, of St. Paul and formerly of South Sioux City passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in St Paul.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City with Father Keating officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary Lou was born on Nov. 9, 1941, in Waterbury, Neb.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Engel (Lisa), Vince Engel (Katie), Clayton Engel, Troy Engel, and Robin Engel (Samina); sister, Sharon Greenleaf of Waterbury; and grandchildren, Kylie Engel, Aaron Engel, Tory Engel, Gunnar Engel, Holland Engel and Ronan Engel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Corky" Engel; parents, Wilbur and Ruth Goertz Hinken; brothers, Harvey and Roy Hinken; and sisters, Janet Birkley, Pearl Voss, and Florence Campbell.

Memorials are preferred to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Jun
15
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
1405 1st Avenue, South Sioux City, NE
Jun
15
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
1405 1st Avenue, South Sioux City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
