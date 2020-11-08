Mary H. Sievers

Sioux City

Our Beautiful Mary Helen (Duncan/Ebert) Sievers, 81, of Sioux City, went with Jesus to meet His Father on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, after a 15-month cancer illness.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Holy Cross Parish in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Mary was born on Sept. 25, 1939, in Sioux City, to Martin and Vivian (Woerth) Duncan. She attended Sacred Heart and Cathedral grade schools and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1957.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Sioux City and especially enjoyed her many friends she made during high school and after. She married her classmate, Terry Ebert in 1958, and they had four beautiful daughters.

Mary had a busy life. She started work after high school as a Northwestern Bell telephone operator and later as a Northwestern Bell supervisor. She worked approximately 19 years and retired to care for her family after her husband died in 1975.

Mary attended all her Heelan class reunions over the years and reacquainted with Bill Sievers during preparation for the 1977 class reunion. They dated after that and were married on Dec. 26, 1980, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Three months after their marriage, she had a brain bleed and a stroke. She was hospitalized approximately two months followed by many months of challenges and rehabilitation. They hoped for a good recovery and she did great, starting a new phase of her life. First, she was asked to return to the telephone company to help during the closing in Sioux City. Then one of her dear friends asked her to help on weekends at TCBY. It was very challenging and beneficial for her and she enjoyed it very much, especially the menu.

Mary was offered a position at Lincoln Grade School lunch program and she did that Monday through Friday. Then a daycare position was offered and she accepted it at St. Luke's daycare in the afternoon with her specialty being infants. To this day, she still has people saying you took care of my baby or even those who say you took care of me.

She then decided on one job and was with St. Luke's daycare until they closed. The results of all these were improved health and many, many wonderful lifelong friends.

Mary enjoyed many things. In Mary's early years, she watched the Friday and Saturday papers in preparation for her weekend rummage runs. She liked to walk, especially with her dog Bandy; and the last few years walking with her great friend, Marti Kelly who gave her great support physically and mentally.

Mary was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Ave Maria Court, Girls of 68, St. Boniface Ladies Club, and Siouxland Senior Center, where she enjoyed many activities including coloring class, fitness and walking class, and visiting the gift shop.

Mary was always ready to help in any way she could at St. Boniface's monthly salad luncheons and funeral luncheons, at the Soup Kitchen, at the Bargain Center where she also liked to shop, as a Catholic Daughters server, and Girls of 68 positions. Mary was very generous with her yearly financial donations to many organizations.

Mary and Bill enjoyed wonderful times together. They watched concerts, musicals, and pop concerts in Sioux City, Omaha, Kansas City, Branson and New York. They enjoyed visiting relatives and friends in Omaha and family in Minneapolis and Phoenix. In addition, they enjoyed seeing national parks, visiting many of the parks in the Western United States. She kept track of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, always reminding Bill as to when they were on the radio or television. She would always ask Bill what time does the game start today on the radio even up to the end of this baseball season.

Mary and Bill just liked being together and doing things together. They enjoyed going to Florida and Phoenix. They traveled to Italy twice and saw two Popes. Her dream of seeing Ireland, the home of her ancestors, was completed in 2014, when they took a self-guided tour. It was a dream come true.

Mary was a devote Catholic with special devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to Blessed Virgin Mary, His beautiful mother. Her faith, family, and friends were most important to her. She had a great love and devotion to her husband, children and their extended families, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which were so special to her. All her family was precious to her. Mary was a sweet lady with a gentle soul and a beautiful, beautiful smile.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, William F. Sievers of Sioux City; her loving children, Nancy and Mike Rossi of Phoenix, Ariz., Sandy and Tripp Biggers of Chandler, Ariz., Linda Garner of Sioux City, and Micki and Charles Benjamin of Sioux City; beloved sister, Kathleen Loktu of Munster, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sandra Sievers of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; first husband, Terry Ebert; great-grandson, Landon Garner; and many aunts and uncles.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Clare House, Holy Spirit Sisters, Trinity Heights Queen of Peace, or Carmelite Sisters, all of which are in Sioux City.

A special thanks for all thoughts and prayers for Mary, for all Sioux City and Mayo Clinic medical providers, Sister Rose, Holy Spirit Sisters and Carmelite Sisters. Thanks all for your love, concern and special care for Mary.