Mary Krusenstjerna Hall

Odebolt, Iowa

Mary Hall, 94, beloved wife of William Hall and loving mother of David, Pamela, and the late Gregory Hall, passed away surrounded by her family in her home on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

A service celebrating Mary's life will be held at Faith United Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Please join our family in celebrating a life well lived.