Mary M. Hansen

Sioux City

Mary M. Hansen, 77, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. today with a Rosary service starting at 4 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. A Catholic Burial service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City with Father Terry Roder, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.

Mary, the daughter of Robert and Eleanora (Schmid) Blackford, was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City and attended St. Boniface Grade School. Mary graduated from Heelan High School.

In 1964, Mary met Henry E. Hansen, and they were united in marriage on June 26, 1965, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. This union was blessed with two boys, Dan and Todd. The family made their home in Sioux City. Mary worked many years in housekeeping at Marian Health Center (currently MercyOne) retiring in 2006. In recent years, Mary and Henry made their home at the Heritage at Northern Hills.

Mary was proud of her Catholic faith and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In her younger years, she liked to bowl and was on a bowling team with her sister (Kathy). She enjoyed taking family pictures, especially at events. She had a special love of animals, particularly dogs and loved caring for her plants. Above all, family was very important to her.

She is survived by her husband Henry of Sioux City; two sons Dan Hansen of Aurora, Colo., and Todd Hansen (Marcelo Silveira) of Austin, Texas; two brothers Robert (Barb) Blackford of Des Moines, Iowa, and Gerald "Russ" (Kathy) Blackford of Des Moines; one sister, Kathy Provost of Sioux City; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Leroy Provost.