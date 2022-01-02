Mary Katherine Kisling

Springfield, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Mary Katherine Kisling, 82, of Springfield and formerly of Sioux City passed peacefully from this life on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, into eternal life with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mary was born on March 11, 1939, in Sioux City to William (Bud) and Elma Kiley. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1957 and from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1961.

On Nov. 25, 1961, she married the love of her life, John Thomas Kisling. To their union four children were born: Mark (Jo) Kisling of Sioux City, Robert (Julie) Kisling of Traverse City, Mich., Kevin (Carol) Kisling of Ames, Iowa, and Lisa (Greg) Thomson of Willard, Mo. They enjoyed their grandchildren: Connor (Heather) Kisling, Kyle Kisling, Carson Kisling, Madison Kisling, Kiley Kisling, Kale Kisling, and Michael Kisling as well as great-grandson, Kaiden Kisling.

Mary enjoyed her career as a registered nurse for almost four decades in Sioux City before retiring to Springfield in 1998. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and socializing with many friends throughout her life and was a most caring, compassionate wife, mother, friend, and nurse.

She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandson; sister, Jeannie Kiley of Springfield; brother, Thomas (Katherine) Kiley of Cadillac, Mich.; sister-in-law, Ida Kisling of Newport News, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kevin; brother, Richard Kiley; brother-in-law, Robert Kisling; and nephew, Ronald Kisling.

Special thanks to Dr. Jay Sparks and his staff as well as Dr. Jessica Snider and her staff for all of their excellent care throughout the years. Also, special thanks to the staff and employees of The Gardens Assisted Living Community in Springfield and Mary Burke for all of their caring and love shown to Mary and John.