Mary Therese Lennon

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Mary Therese Lennon, 65, of Omaha passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, lovingly surrounded by her family after suffering complications from a stroke.

Following a private family Mass of Christian Burial, Therese will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City.

Therese was born on April 19, 1956, in Sioux City to Dr. John and Shiuvaun Dougherty. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1974 and then went on to earn a Registered Nursing Degree from Western Iowa Tech. Therese loved being a nurse and had a special gift for taking care of others, especially when they were most in need.

Always fearless and a free spirit, she brought adventures and fun to those around her. She was a beloved sister and aunt who will be greatly missed. Therese especially loved spending time with her dog, Dylan. She was formerly married to Charles Lennon.

She is survived by siblings Marty Dougherty (Laurie) of Sioux City, Patsy Dougherty, Sheila Richter (Dan), Dede Crowley (Tom), Molly Eckert (Greg), all of Omaha, Kathleen Saltzman (Shennen) of Dakota Dunes, and Ann Warren (Andy) of West Des Moines, Iowa; 27 nieces and nephews; and a great-niece.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Carmelite Monastery at 2901 South Cecelia Street Sioux City, Iowa 51106.