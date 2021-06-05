Mary Margaret Litzenberger

Sioux City

Mary Margaret Litzenberger, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at a local nursing home with her family by her side.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Mary will be missed by her daughter, Christina (Mark) Wendte; her granddaughter, Stephany (Denver) Fincher; her grandson, James Owings; her stepgranddaughters, Amanda (David) Trobaugh and Nicole Wendte; and great-grandchildren, Samuel, Hunter, Logan, Jacob, Jaelynn, and Jaxson.

Mary was preceded in death by husbands, James Tillack and James Litzenberger; and special friend, Tony Kteig.