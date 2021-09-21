Mary Louise Nyberg

Mesa, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Mary Louise Nyberg (neé Montagne) died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, surrounded by generations of her family.

Services are planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at All Saints Catholic Church, 1534 N. Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85205.

To know Mary is to love her and she will be dearly missed. Whether a member of her family or a Maître D' on a cruise ship, all who spent time with Mary delighted in her quick wit and admired her strong spirit.

Her frankness endeared her to family and friends, and she didn't suffer fools. When her children tried to sleep-in to avoid helping around the house, she would tell them "Get up! People die in bed, you know." Her grandchildren remember she was like a "ninja" with her shoe; if you were misbehaving, it was off her foot and flying across the room before you knew what hit you.

Her natural toughness and pragmatism were nurtured in her childhood growing-up on her family's farm in Salix, Iowa, during the Great Depression. The youngest of Alma and Lavern Montagne's ten children, Mary shined as hard-working and daring. She rose before dawn, jumped on her horse to ride bare-back and bare-footed to set about her chores. The first time she wore a dress was at her father's funeral when she was just 11 years old.

Mary brought humor and style to everything she did. Her joie de vivre was unmatched and she lived life to the fullest. She loved anything flashy and classy: fur coats, beehive hairdos, sunglasses with rhinestones, casinos (especially slot machines), and cruises. She went on 16 cruises during her lifetime visiting the Caribbean, Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Mexican Riviera, England, Ireland, and Wales.

Mary and her husband, Bob, loved to entertain and threw one heck of a party. And Mary was the life of the party, no matter how small or large the gathering. She raced horses and had a lead foot behind the wheel. Frank Sinatra was the soundtrack of her life.

She had a lifelong love affair with all things athletic, both as a participant and fan. She played basketball in high school in the early 1940s. Tuesday was bowling night, and as the mother of seven kids, she juggled her role as Mom by making goulash for dinner before heading out the door. (A point of pride for her was bowling a 299!) She loved golf and played for most of her life. As a member of Morningside Country Club, in Sioux City, Mary played with her lifelong friends, Lee Konopisos and Alice Marx. She loved watching football and basketball. Her great-grandchildren could count on her to know all the professional team schedules and she was on the sideline for a good measure of her grandchildren's soccer games.

Mary was a wonderful cook, and it was one of the ways she showed her love. (Her family will miss her Christmas cookies, ham & bean soup, cucumber salad, turkey dressing, and Swedish meatballs.) A prolific artist, she painted china, upholstered furniture, tended gardens, sewed her daughters' Easter dresses, and cross-stitched quilts for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The only thing she couldn't do was give a home perm, though she tried many times on her generations.

In her later years, she had the companionship of her daughter and "roommate" Carolyn. She was always included in the activities and events of her extended family, most of whom lived just a short drive away. She read the paper every day, played solitaire, watched football, basketball, and Family Feud, and loved her dogs. She'd say, "That dog looks hungry," and share her toast and eggs with them.

Mary loved her family with a pure and generous heart and was happiest when they were all together.

She is survived by her seven children, Connie (Dan) Dunn, Mary Ellen (Jim) Ostdiek, Alice (Mike) Mastorilli, Barbara Green, Robert (Rebecca) Nyberg, Carolyn Nyberg, and Jon (Karen) Nyberg; her 13 grandchildren Todd Mastorilli, Stephanie Kiel, Molly Gage, Sean Dunn, Kathryn Downey, Candace Ostdiek, Kristin Ostdiek, Andrew Ostdiek, Vanessa Goodall, Megan Hughes, Blake Nyberg, Rachel Nyberg, and Nash Nyberg; and her 14 great-grandchildren Seth, Savannah, Sam, Kate, Jude, Rose, Zayda, Zachary, Colin, Danny, Molly, Brauer, Witt, and Cormac; and a great-great-granddaughter, Aspen, due later this year.

She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Robert Nyberg; her parents; and nine siblings.

Mary's family is grateful for the end-of-life care of Hospice of the Valley, especially Doris and Darlene.

In lieu of flowers, please root for the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Cardinals.