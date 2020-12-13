Menu
Mary Kay Smith
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Mary Kay Smith

Sioux City

Mary Kay Smith, 70, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Sioux City.

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation, open to the public, will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with masks required, and current limitations of 15 people in the chapel enforced. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary Kay was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Howard and Kathleen (Topf) Smith. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1968 and Briar Cliff University in 1998.

Mary Kay lived in Sioux City from 1950 to 1970 and then moved to Remsen, Iowa, from 1970 to 1990. She moved back to Sioux City in 1990. Mary Kay worked as a paralegal for Rhinehart and Associates, Cosgrove and Associates, Great West Casualty Company, and First Financial Bank. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children Shiuvaun Reuter, Shannon Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Theresa (Cory) Conlon, and Rita Schroeder; grandchildren Blaine (Cassie) Reuter, Kayla (Zach) Knuth, Derek (Danielle) Reuter, Paige Berger, Mia Schroeder, Madison Davidson, Sienna Conlon, Jack Conlon, Alexandria Radcliffe, Maxwell and Parker Schroeder; brother Doug (Sigrid) Smith; brother-in-law John Chambers; nieces and nephews Claudia (Ryan) Foster, Michelle Smith, Scott (Laura) Chambers, and Doug (Liz) Chambers; several great-grandchildren; great-nieces and -nephews; and cousins.

Mary Kay was preceded in death by her mother Kathleen Smith; and two sisters Sienna Smith and Jodee Chambers.

Pallbearers will be Shiuvaun Reuter, Shannon Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Theresa Conlon and Rita Schroeder.

Memorials may be given to the family in care of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Dec
17
Memorial service
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
Doesnt seem like it's been a year since you've been gone for a year. I still think of you everyday. I can still hear your laugh. Such a sweet person. Taken too young. RIP MK. Until we meet again.
Annette Olsen
Friend
December 7, 2021
What a shining light. Mary Kay always had a smile upon her face and never a loss for words. She could talk to anyone. A special lady will be missed. So very sorry for your loss. Love, Hugs and Prayers.
Nancy & Dan Bailey
December 16, 2020
I will miss you, Mary Kay, and am thankful to have had such a great aunt, who raised some of my favorite people and best friends growing up. Also, you were a fellow diehard Democrat and we agreed on all things politics, and I will miss that camaraderie. Love you!
Claudia Foster
December 16, 2020
I will always remember Mary Kay as incredibly strong, funny and beautiful. She will be so missed.
Christine Spears
December 16, 2020
She was the best of the best and she will always be remembered.
JOANNE M DELEON
December 16, 2020
My dear cousin Mary Kay. What an incredible woman whose kindness and love touched so many lives. Your light and spark and wonderful laugh was a tender memory from my childhood and remained throughout your life, never dimming. I will miss you! So grateful for the time we had. Love you, my angel cousin. Xxxxx
Sue Wiedenfeld
December 15, 2020
Mary Kay was a very special friend and wii be missed by many sha was a great friend to my brother
Rick Grant
December 15, 2020
Mary Kay- wrote you a letter that Theresa has. Will miss your laugh, your beauty, you wisdom, your compassion and your fun. Kathy Wiedenfeld Smith
Kathy Wiedenfeld
December 14, 2020
I went to Heelan and Briar Cliff with Mary Kay. This wonderful lady always had a smile on her face and in her heart. The world indeed was a better place with her in it. She may be gone but she never will be forgotten. She touched so many people as can be seen in all the wonderful comments here and on Facebook. Love you, Mary Kay! Until we meet again....
Cathy Walsh
December 14, 2020
Mary Aspleaf
December 14, 2020
My Sympathy to all Mary Kay's Family. We all enjoyed her company and conversation on the Patio and Mary Kay would always join in if the "Party Flag" was staked. That was the notification we were going to sit out by the garages in the Sun if it was extra nice in Feb or Mar. We had a great bunch! I used to rib her about the time I came home from Miles .,9:30 and I drive into the parking lot an there's this woman our there in the lot with a robe and stocking feet ....Winter and snow on the ground. I thought I haven't had that much to drink? Heck it was Mary Kay! "What are you doing out here like this?" She said," I have a Bat in the living room!" "In the Winter!" , I said, Sure enough... I opened the Patio door and it left as I saw it go by in the lights of the garages. Told her that one will freeze and won't be back. Never let Mary Kay forget that one about this crazy lady in the Winter with a Robe and Stocking feet. She just laugh about it!
David Blessing
December 14, 2020
We will all miss her! Kind, gentle, warm and understanding! I was honored to name her as a friend!
Robert Vint
December 14, 2020
Condolences to her family. Mary Kay was so sweet and kind. She had an infectious smile. I also went to high school with her
Mary Lee
December 14, 2020
Prayers for Mary Kay. She will always remembered as being kind to everyone. I had the nicest visit with her at our reunion. Mary Kay and her sweet smile!! Prayers always for her and her family.
Sue Hrasky
December 14, 2020
I graduated from high school with MaryKay. One of the nicest sweetest person I have ever met. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Annette Olsen
December 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with u, so sorry for your loss.. I lived in the condo next to Mary Kay such nice lady ...RIP my friend
Rosemary (Rosie) Roman
December 13, 2020
What a special lady! RIP, Mary Kay
Steve and Maggie Keffeler
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results