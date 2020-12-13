Mary Kay Smith

Sioux City

Mary Kay Smith, 70, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Sioux City.

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation, open to the public, will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with masks required, and current limitations of 15 people in the chapel enforced. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary Kay was born Sept. 23, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Howard and Kathleen (Topf) Smith. She graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1968 and Briar Cliff University in 1998.

Mary Kay lived in Sioux City from 1950 to 1970 and then moved to Remsen, Iowa, from 1970 to 1990. She moved back to Sioux City in 1990. Mary Kay worked as a paralegal for Rhinehart and Associates, Cosgrove and Associates, Great West Casualty Company, and First Financial Bank. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children Shiuvaun Reuter, Shannon Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Theresa (Cory) Conlon, and Rita Schroeder; grandchildren Blaine (Cassie) Reuter, Kayla (Zach) Knuth, Derek (Danielle) Reuter, Paige Berger, Mia Schroeder, Madison Davidson, Sienna Conlon, Jack Conlon, Alexandria Radcliffe, Maxwell and Parker Schroeder; brother Doug (Sigrid) Smith; brother-in-law John Chambers; nieces and nephews Claudia (Ryan) Foster, Michelle Smith, Scott (Laura) Chambers, and Doug (Liz) Chambers; several great-grandchildren; great-nieces and -nephews; and cousins.

Mary Kay was preceded in death by her mother Kathleen Smith; and two sisters Sienna Smith and Jodee Chambers.

Pallbearers will be Shiuvaun Reuter, Shannon Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Theresa Conlon and Rita Schroeder.

Memorials may be given to the family in care of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.