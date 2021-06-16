Mary L. Stockton

Sioux City

Mary L. Stockton, 82, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Countryside Healthcare Center.

Services will be at 9 a.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Reverend Fred Penner officiating. Burial will follow at Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer, Neb.

Mary was born on Feb. 6, 1939, in Homer to William and Gladys (Crippen) Stockton, Sr. She received her education at Homer High School, graduating with the Class of 1957. Mary remained in Homer until 1967 when she moved to Sioux City and lived out her life.

Mary worked at Younkers before joining the Sioux City Community Schools, as a Head Start Teacher's Aide, and moved to the cafeteria, where she concluded her 34-year career at West Middle School. Mary enjoyed needlepoint, crossword puzzles, and reading a good book. She loved children, dogs, and baking the best banana bread.

Mary is survived by her brother Earl (Beth) Stockton of Diamond Bar, Calif.; 12 nieces and nephews, including Sheila (LTC Curt Decker, USA Retired) Decker of Brecksville, Ohio, and Kim (Michelle) Gullickson of Cypress Woods, Texas; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers William, Melvin, and Lewis Stockton; and sisters Vennie (Rie) VanHouten, and Marjorie Gullickson.

Casket Bearers on Monday will be LTC Curt Decker, USA Retired; Joey Decker; Daniel Decker; Kim Gullickson; Brighton Gullickson; Brent Stockton; and Chase Stockton.

A special thanks to Reverend Fred and Edy Penner for their pastoral love and care.

Memorials may be offered in Mary's name to Child Evangelism Fellowship (cefsiouxland.org)