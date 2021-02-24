Mary Vlahoulis

Olathe, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Mary Vlahoulis, 87, of Olathe and formerly of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Olathe.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with Father Luke Melakrinos officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID 19, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Those wishing to participate virtually can watch the funeral via livestreaming on the church's website. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Sioux City, the daughter of Nick and Kalliope (Kyriazes) Pappas. She graduated from Central High School and then continued her education at Morningside where she earned her teaching degree. Mary taught second grade in the Sioux City Community School System for several years.

She married Peter Vlahoulis on June 1, 1961, in Sioux City. The couple owned and operated The Waffle Shop for the next 20 years. She enjoyed walking with Peter and their walking group at the St. Luke's tunnels, shopping, playing blackjack, cooking, and reading. Most of all Mary loved spending time with her family. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, sang in the church choir, and was a Sunday school teacher.

Mary's parents were firm believers in education as supported by the fact that all four of their children were college educated, which was not common in the 1940s and 1950s. Mary and Peter carried on this tradition by ensuring that their three children were college educated.

She is survived by her children Nickie (Patrick) Lempka of Lenexa, Kan., Tom (Shannon) Vlahoulis of Tucson, Ariz., and Spero (Mary Jo) Vlahoulis of Sioux City; grandchildren Kalli (Jim) Lempka, Ryan (Ashley) Lempka, Kaitlyn and Sophie Vlahoulis, and Emma and Kellen Vlahoulis; one great-grandson on the way; and a sister Georgia DeWitt.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Peter; brother Ted (Kathy) Pappas; and brother-in-law Doug DeWitt.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Kalli Lempka, Ryan Lempka, Kaitlyn Vlahoulis, Sophie Vlahoulis, Emma Vlahoulis, and Kellen Vlahoulis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support.