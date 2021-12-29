Menu
Mary K. Whited
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA

Mary K. Whited

Marcus, Iowa

Mary K. Whited, 91, of Marcus passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.

Her funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Primghar. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation with family present will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.

Mary Katherine Whited, the daughter of Otto and Viola (Schueller) Kruse, was born on Jan. 10, 1930, in rural Granville, Iowa. She attended Caledonia #1 county school until she graduated from the 8th grade. Mary would go on to graduate from Paullina High School in 1948. When Mary was young, she learned how to play numerous instruments. Along with her father and sisters, they started the "Hired Hands" accordion band where they played in a plethora of dance halls around the area.

In September of 1951 she was married to Gregor Burmakow, and together they had seven children. Gregor passed away in July of 1988. Mary worked at K-Products from 1972-1993 when she retired. On Sept. 11, 1993, she was married to Claude Whited. Together the couple farmed side by side for many years near Marcus. Claude passed away in September of 2018. In October of 2018 Mary entered Heartland Care Center, and she passed away there, reaching the age of 91 years, 11 months, and 15 days.

Mary was devoted in her Catholic faith. She was baptized and married at St. Anthony's Catholic church; she and Claude were members of Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus and Immaculate Conception in Cherokee. She worked very hard and raised her seven children. Family was very important to her as she enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Gregory (Lynn) Burmakow of Paullina, Jeanette (Roger) Prunty of Marcus, Donald Burmakow of Paullina, Eileen (Dean) Campbell of Le Mars, James (Lori) Burmakow of Paullina, and Mary Ann (Tim) Plathe of Granville; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Schueller of Dubuque, Iowa, and Leona Ricke of Sheldon; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gregor and Claude; son, Steven Burmakow; two grandchildren, Kelly and David Burmakow; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, George Schueller, Vernon Ricke, Jim (Alice) Whited, and Margaret Whited.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marcus Ambulance Team.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
375 S. Green Ave., Primghar, IA
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Primghar, IA
Jan
3
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
375 S. Green Ave., Primghar, IA
Jan
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Primghar, IA
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
