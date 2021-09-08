Menu
Mary J. Zimmerman-Hanson
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Mary J. Zimmerman-Hanson

Lincoln, Neb.

Mary June Zimmerman-Hanson, 95, of Lincoln passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, 2802 Casselman Street in Sioux City, and the burial will follow the Mass. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., and resume from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Saint Peter's Catholic Church, and Legion of Mary.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
9
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
2802 Casselman Street, Sioux City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
