Maurine Sobieski

Correctionville, Iowa

Maurine Sobieski, 100, of Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Rev. Carl K. Benge officiating. Burial will be held at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Helen Maurine Goddard Sobieski was born Feb. 22, 1921 in Colton, S.D., to George Francis and Minnie (Helgerson) Goddard. She graduated from Pierson High School, then earned her Normal Training for teaching certificate from Wayne State Teachers College.

She was united in marriage to Russell Sobieski on March 2, 1940, in Pierson, Iowa. To this union three children were born. They made their home in Correctionville, and Maurine enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. She taught country school for a short time but was primarily a partner in farming with Russell. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women. Maurine was a 4-H project leader. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and gardening, as well as traveling and camping with Russell.

Maurine is survived by her children, Allen (Carol) Sobieski of Correctionville, and Linda (Mark) Chmelar of Dubuque, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Alice Sobieski of Correctionville; nine grandchildren, Mike (Julie) Sobieski of Johnston, Iowa, Monica (Ron) Miller of Correctionville, Tammy Sobieski of Deland, Fla., Tom Sobieski of Aurora, Colo., Everett (Shirley) Sobieski of Deltona, Fla., Jessica Hruska of Dubuque, Nathan (Rose) Chmelar of Holy Cross, Iowa, Brian (Aimie) Chmelar of Durango, Iowa, and Daniel (Devan) Chmelar of Hampstead, N.C.; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann Heise of Rhinelander, Wis., Bethel Nystrom of Hampton, Va., and Beverly Gabor of Washburn, Wis.; and brother, Ken Goddard of Spring Hill, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents Minnie and George Goddard; husband Russell; son, Gary; sisters, Fran Stevens, Jean Hardie, and Marge Olander; and brothers, Don Goddard and Dean Goddard.