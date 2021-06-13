Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Max A. McConnell
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

Max A. McConnell

Kingsley, Iowa

Max A. McConnell, 84, of Kingsley, passed Jan. 1, 2021, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Military rites will be conducted at the church by the U. S. Navy and American Legion Post 140 of Kingsley. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Memorial Mass. The service will be livestreamed and can be watched by going to rohdefh.com. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Max Armand McConnell was born March 13, 1936, to Kenneth A. and Dorothy (Herbold) McConnell at Fielding, Iowa. Max grew up in the Fielding area and graduating from Kingsley High School in 1954. Following that, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy where he served for 22 years until he retired.

He married Jo Timmins Sept. 1, 1956, in Moville, Iowa. After their marriage, Max and Jo moved to various locations until his honorable discharge in 1973. They moved to Kingsley in 1973, where they have lived since that time.

Max was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Kingsley Fire and Rescue and American Legion Post 140 of Kingsley. When first back to Kingsley, Max was an umpire for Girl's High School softball for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife, Jo; a daughter, Deb McConnell; a son, Dan (Julie) McConnell; three grandchildren, Adam (Marcia) McConnell, Abby (Travis) Trojan, and

Amy (Emily) McConnell; three great-granddaughters, Emma and Adelyn McConnell and Reese Trojan; brother, Ken (Betty) McConnell; sister, Karen Tenboer; brother-in-law, Larry Hendricks; sister-in-law, Thelma Timmins; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Hendricks; and brothers-in-law, Bob Tenboer and Jerry Timmins.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
Kingsley, IA
Jun
19
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
livestreamed and can be watched by going to rohdefh.com, Kingsley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Rohde Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rohde Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest condolences to Max´s family. He was truly one of the kindest gentleman I´ve ever met. He always had a hello with a smile & one of my favorite to dance with. Whenever I think of Max I have warm smile as I envision he & Jo sitting together in Church or gliding out on the dance floor dance floor. RIP Max. You will be forever missed & certainly not forgotten
Shelly Bohlke
Friend
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results