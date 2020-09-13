Melba Olsen Rundquist

Sioux City

Melba Olsen Rundquist, 102, of Sioux City, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, in Sioux City.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove, Neb., with Pastor Jacquie Samway of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

A memorial service will be held when danger of the current Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a threat to the health of a gathering of her loved ones. Mrs. Rundquist's family would like to express their appreciation for the kind care she received from the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and from Hospice of Siouxland.

Mrs. Rundquist was born to Lars Olsen and Theodora Eye Olsen in Newman Grove, in 1918, the youngest of 10 children. She was born in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic, which took her mother when Mrs. Rundquist was only three months old.

Mrs. Rundquist attended Wayne State Teacher's College for two years and taught in a country school in Nebraska before marrying Gaynor Rundquist in 1940. They had four children, Rosemary, Jeanne, Rex, and Michael. After rearing children for 25 years, she went back to college and completed her bachelor's degree in 1973. She taught for the Westwood school system until 1968.

Mrs. Rundquist had a passion for playing bridge and found many happy friendships over her card games. She also loved to travel. A highlight of her travels was being able to visit her father's birthplace in Norway and meeting cousins there that she never knew she had. She lived in Sloan, Iowa, for almost 70 years before moving to Sioux City.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne (Jim); her sons, Rex (Maria), and Michael (Brenette); eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Rundquist loved babies and was always overjoyed at the birth of a new grandchild or great-grandchild.

Mrs. Rundquist was predeceased by her husband, Gaynor; and her daughter, Rosemary.