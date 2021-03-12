Melvin G. 'Mel' Forsling

Sioux City

Melvin G. "Mel" Forsling, 96, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence in Sioux City.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to construction at the church, please enter at door number "6." Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

Mel is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Rich) Draper of Omaha, Neb.; son, Steven Forsling of Grand Junction, Colo.; grandchildren, Kamden Draper, Kaley Draper, Dustin Forsling, and Angel Gentry; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a half-brother, Glen.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Sunrise Retirement Community.