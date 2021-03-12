Menu
Melvin G. "Mel" Forsling
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Melvin G. 'Mel' Forsling

Sioux City

Melvin G. "Mel" Forsling, 96, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence in Sioux City.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to construction at the church, please enter at door number "6." Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

Mel is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Rich) Draper of Omaha, Neb.; son, Steven Forsling of Grand Junction, Colo.; grandchildren, Kamden Draper, Kaley Draper, Dustin Forsling, and Angel Gentry; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a half-brother, Glen.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Sunrise Retirement Community.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Mar
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
IA
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The most sincere, caring, and genuine teacher I've ever had. He taught me so much about electronics, and always made the classes fun. I think of Mr. Forsling often, he will be missed.
Rod Murad, East High, Class of '76
March 28, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Mel's passing. When he was in the Smithland School system my mom Rurh Fowler was a 1st Grade teacher. Many of the teachers socialized together with card parties & school events along with their families. I remember Mel as being a very handsome gentleman & good teacher. Lots of fun memories from so many years ago. Family friends from years ago, Linda Fowler Jensen
Linda Fowler Jensen
March 14, 2021
Mel Forsling was a dedicated teacher whose students loved him. Many years ago his students at Smithland affectionately called him "Doc". He had an influence on many of us, who entered the teaching profession as well. I have enjoyed talking to him by phone these last few years and have always been amazed at his sharp mind. Such a good man and a good family man. He was one of the "greatest generation", having been in the Battle of the Bulge in Germany during WW II in an artillery unit. We will see him again and know he is reunited with his wife in Heaven. We are all better people having been taught by and knowing him in this world.
Rich Servis, Wichita
Rich Servis
Student
March 12, 2021
I was sad to hear of your dad's passing, although we know he is united with his beloved Elaine and with his Lord in Heaven. I was one of his students at Smithland many years ago, and we affectionately called him "Doc". I have stayed in touch with him, last talking to him on Christmas day. He was a dedicated teacher whose kids loved him. I am so glad I was able to keep in touch with him and will miss our phone calls. Our sympathy to his family, but celebrate with you the wonderful life he had. May you rest in peace, Doc. Rich Servis, Wichita
Rich & Renae Servis, Wichita, KS
March 12, 2021
