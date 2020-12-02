Menu
Mercedes L. Coyle
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020

Mercedes L. (Barber) Coyle

Sioux City

Mercedes L. (Barber) Coyle, 96, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She was born in Glendive, Mont. on September 6, 1924 and enjoyed life on the farm until moving to Sioux City at age 17. For 22 years she worked for the Boys and Girls Home and thereafter volunteered for 14 years at Mercy Medical Center. Mercedes will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, love of dancing, singing, and playing the harmonica. She was an active member of her church and enjoyed traveling with her friends.

Mercedes is survived by her five children Greg (Lori) Coyle, Roxie Zortman, Jerry (Kay) Coyle, and Gina Watterson, all of Sioux City, and Connie (Kevin) Hardy of Lenexa, Kan; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and best friend Beverly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; four brothers; and one sister.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
