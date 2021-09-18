Menu
Merle Anson Haitz
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Merle Anson Haitz

Sioux City, formerly Sergeant Bluff

Merle Anson Haitz, 91, of Sioux City, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Kumm officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Merle Anson, the son of Louis and Helen (Murphey) Haitz, was born in Sioux City. Merle was raised in the Hornick, Iowa area and graduated from Hornick High School.

Merle worked at Swift and Company for 16 years and also farmed during this time. He eventually farmed full-time until his retirement.

He was united in marriage to Shirley J. Weihe on Feb. 20, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Two children were born to this union, and the family made their home on a farm near Sergeant. Bluff.

After retiring, Merle and Shirley moved into Sergeant Bluff and most recently, moved to The Heritage at Northern Hills, where Merle received excellent care and made some special friends.

Merle spent many of his days having coffee at the McDonald's in Morningside with friends.

Merle is survived by his wife, Shirley Haitz; two children, Larry Lee Haitz and Connie Sue (Robert) Amick; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Faye (Dennis) Hunt; a sister-in-law, Sue Haitz; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Louis D. "L.D." Haitz.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
I am Shirley´s 1st cousin & was 7 when she & Merle we´re married. So, I knew Merle since a child. The thing I remember most was that he always had a smile on his face. Throughout the years, whether it be a family gathering or seeing them having coffee at various restaurants, Merle was always smiling He will be so greatly missed, especially by his devoted wife, Shirley, & Larry & Connie (Bob)! We can´t imagine the huge smile he had as he entered Glory!
Barb Funke
Family
September 27, 2021
