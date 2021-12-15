Merle Eldon Wells

Hawarden, Iowa

Merle Eldon Wells, 93, of Hawarden passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Hillcrest Health Care Services.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Ireton, Iowa, with Rev. Barb Joy officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ireton. Visitation will begin at Noon on Thursday with the family present at 5:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. The Porter Funeral Home of Ireton is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Merle was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Ireton, the son of Frank and Katherine Alice (McDougal) Wells. He married Beverly Hendricks in 1951, and was happily married nearly 64 years, until her passing in 2015. Prior to marrying Bev, he was briefly married and had two children. As Merle and Bev's family grew, they made homes in Sioux City, Lincoln and Omaha, Neb., Denison, Iowa, and back to Sioux City, raising their five sons along the way. Merle retired in 1990 after a very successful 37-year career with International Harvester trucks. In retirement, Merle and Bev moved back to an acreage in Ireton.

Merle enjoyed being back on the farm – especially raising and riding his horses. He could build or fix anything around the house, garage, and farm (except maybe a TV). He was known for his bountiful garden and beautiful flowers. Merle and Bev loved to dance – square dance, round dance, ballroom, etc. He loved his family and was very proud of his children. His marriage to Bev was an example of love and friendship for all of us. He kept his keen sense of humor until the very end.

Merle is survived by his children, Frank (wife Lorrie) Schuller of Hawarden, Vicki Schuller of Madison, Neb., Dan (wife Silvia) Wells of Omaha, Chuck (wife Chris Sands) Wells of Loomis, Calif., and Brad (wife Karen) Wells of Monett, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Chris Wells of Omaha; sister-in-law, Lorraine Wells of Ireton; 13 grandchildren, Frank Jr (Jennifer), Melissa (John), Wayne (Gretchen), Matthew, Nicole (Tyler), Kassie (Chris), Kendra (Pat), Charlene (Jake), Nathan (Amanda), Kyra (Pirooz), Kyle, Amanda (Chris), Joseph (Jessika); 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces, especially Pam (Keith) and Shelly (Nathan).

Merle was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; sons, Ken and Jim; parents, Frank and Katherine Alice; brothers, Milt, Charles, Allen, and Willis; sisters, Mildred Vander Hamm, Shirley Schnee, and Kathy Boddy; and many in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Ireton United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice in his name.