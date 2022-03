Dear Aunt Jeannie, Lisa, Amy and Families...



I have such fond memories of Uncle Merle. I'll never forget my very first fishing trip ever. Him, Cousin John, Papa Jim and I up at Storm Lake summer of '88. Merle & John taught me the patience of fishing. Jim taught me how to drink like a man. Ha! What a trip. I think we were all sun burnt to a crisp.



Thinking of you all today as you lay Uncle Merle to eternal rest. He put up a heck of a fight and now he's receiving his just rewards. I really wish Kim and I could have made the trip home but know that we are with you all in spirit. Sending prayers of peace, love and comfort to each of you.

Troy & Kim Wentzel Family June 9, 2021