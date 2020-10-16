Merlyn "Mert" Hubers

Rock Valley, Iowa

Merlyn "Mert" Hubers, 84, of Rock Valley, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Reformed Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will be 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Merlyn Conrad Hubers, the son of Henry A. and Hermine (Wissink) Hubers, was born on April 26, 1936, in Sioux Center, Iowa. Mert grew up in Orange City, Iowa and attended Orange City Christian School through the eighth grade. He then attended and graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, Iowa. In 1957, Mert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country until receiving an honorable discharge in 1963.

On May 8, 1965, Mert was united in marriage with Jean Gerritsen in Canton, S.D. Together the couple made their home near Rock Valley, where they raised their three children, Michael, Jodi, and Mark.

Following high school, Mert worked in the construction industry until he decided to enlist in the U.S. Marines in 1957. After receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marines, Mert went back into the construction industry until meeting Jean. In 1964, Mert began working at Doon Salvage, where he worked with Jean's dad, Frank Gerritsen, as business partners. Mert later became the owner and operator of Doon Salvage, fulfilling his desire to own his own business, until 1993 when he sold to State Steel and the Bernstein Family in Sioux City. It took eight weeks to clean out the 2,170 tons that was stored in the salvage yard. After retiring from the salvage business, Mert drove truck for several businesses until 2006. After retiring from the trucking business, Mert performed volunteer work at Justice For All and helped babysit his grandchildren who he taught many important life lessons and loved very much.

Mert will be remembered for being compassionate, loving, and running an efficient business. He liked to give people a hard time, but that just meant he liked you. Mert dearly loved his family and always put his wife and children first. Mert had a love for animals, socializing, watching a few of his favorite TV shows, spending time outdoors especially on his John Deere tractor, and his love and faith in God.

Mert is survived by three children, Michael Hubers of Rock Valley, Jodi Sears of Rock Valley, and Mark Hubers of Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Jesse, Justin, and Joseph Sears; sister, Albertha Vander Vleit of Colton, S.D.; and brother, Wayne Hubers of Oklahoma City, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A. and Hermine Hubers; wife, Jean Hubers; granddaughter, Juli Sears; and three brothers, Alfred Hubers, Harold Hubers, and Harvey Hubers.

Memorials may be given to Fellowship Village in Inwood, Iowa.