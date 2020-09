BENTON -- Merna S. Wilkerson, 84, passed away at 5:12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Pate Funeral Home in Benton. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Pate Funeral Home in Benton. Following the service, burial will take place in Brady Cemetery in Akin.

