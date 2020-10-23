Mervin E. McQuillen

Sioux City

Mervin "Sonny" Eugene McQuillen, 82, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, and was surrounded by his beloved wife of 62 years and his family.

Private family graveside services will be Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family encourages all attendees to wear a mask at the funeral home.

Sonny met JoAnn "Jo", the love of his life, and they were married on Sept. 13, 1958. Together they raised four boys in the Morningside area.

Sonny was a lifelong resident of Sioux City and was employed as a Sioux City police officer for more than 20 years. After he retired, he began selling cars for Team Ford, where he worked for 18 years.

He served with the U.S. Army, Shriners, and Moose Lodge and was a past president of the Sioux City Dance Club. Sonny and Jo enjoyed camping and fishing and sitting on their deck visiting with neighbors.

Sonny was known for his quick wit and was a great husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his wife, Jo; four sons, Terry (Barb) Gray, Bob (Lori) McQuillen, Doug McQuillen and Pat (Lori) McQuillen; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.