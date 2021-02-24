Menu
Michael James Downing
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Michael James Downing

Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Michael James Downing, 71, of Dakota Dunes passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at a local nursing home.

A private funeral for immediate family will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Michael was born on June 1, 1949 in Mapleton, Iowa, to James and Zelma (Freerking) Downing. After high school he went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Briar Cliff College. Michael served in the United States Navy from 1969-1971, serving in Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Christine Thornton and to this union two daughters were born, Courtney and Alyssa. He later married Linda Johnson.

Michael worked for the corporate offices at Metz Baking, at Gateway, as a realtor, and most recently as a loan officer at U.S. Bank. He enjoyed golfing, home improvement projects, classic and foreign cars, and making people laugh with his great sense of humor. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and was never too far away from his family.

He is survived by his daughter Alyssa Downing of Sioux City; siblings Paul (Kathy) Downing, Jeffrey Downing, and Jeanne (Efren Jr.) Bata, all of Sioux City; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Courtney Downing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Opportunities Unlimited, St. Croix Hospice, or St. James United Methodist Church.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Farewell, Mike - you were a wonderful, kind person, and the best neighbor. You will be missed.
Michael Calvillo
February 24, 2021
