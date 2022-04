Mary Kay and Family,



You have my sympathy, Mike was an awesome guy and always said hello, inquiring how you were doing, asking about how my parents were, etc. I had a chance to play a round of gold with him last summer and it was a lot of fun.



My fondest memory was in the early 1990's when Mike coached youth basketball on Saturdays in the back gym at Gehlen. He drilled us in the fundamentals and was always energetic to see us when we stumbled into the back gym on a snowy Saturday morning. The best was when Mike would give us grief(and stern instructions to find a stocking hat)if you didn't wear a stocking hat if it was cold and snowy out.......and the next time you showed up for basketball you were sure to have one on. Seems like yesterday.



Sincerely,



Jon Pitts

Jon Pitts Friend September 21, 2021