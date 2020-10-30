Michael E. Knight

Sioux City

Michael "Mike" Eugene Knight, 57, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D., surrounded by his loving family.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday at Country Celebrations. Social hour will begin at 2 p.m., with the rendering of military honors at 3 p.m., followed by a Christian service, food, refreshments, and storytelling. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Mike was born on May 26, 1963, in Sioux City, to James and Nanette Knight.

After graduating from West High School, he married Lori Hejhal on Feb. 23, 1985 and enlisted with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. Mike and Lori had four beautiful children together, Brian, Melissa, Benjamin, and Makayla.

Mike was commissioned as an officer prior to completing his bachelor's degree at Bellevue University. Mike began his career at UPS and Fed-Ex. Later in life, he pursued his passion of antiques and opened his own successful antique shop, Pioneer Pickers Coins & Collectibles. In 2012, Mike retired from the 185th Air Refueling Wing as a major after 27 years of service.

Mike was well-known in the community as being a leader, influencer, wrestling coach, antique enthusiast, amazing picker, entrepreneur, and an even better friend. Mike's interests included fishing, pontooning, hunting, gardening, cheating at cards, playing Yahtzee, and spending time with his friends and family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lori Knight; his children, Brian (Nikki) Knight, Melissa (Christopher) Sommers, Benjamin (Chelsie) Knight, and Makayla Knight (Ben Blackford); his six grandchildren, Gavin, Mason, Drake, Brooklyn, Beau, and Brielle; and his siblings, James Knight, Dan Knight, Mark Knight, Tim Knight, and Susie Knight; He is also survived by Oakley Knight, his favorite shop dog and as he loved to say, his baby wolf.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nanette Knight.