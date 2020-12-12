Menu
Sioux City Journal
Michael D. Figueroa
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Michael 'Mikey' D. Figueroa

Sioux City

Michael "Mikey" D. Figueroa, 25, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Indian Mission in Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. today, with a Wake service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Michael Deangelo Figueroa "Mikey" was born Aug. 23, 1995, to Rene and Christine (Goodteacher) Figueroa and entered into the Spirit World on Dec. 10, 2020. He was an awesome son, brother, and uncle as well as expectant father.

Mikey loved sports. He enjoyed skateboarding, basketball, football, video games and movies. When Mikey was eight years old, he became an altar boy along with his brother. He was an altar boy until he turned 19 years old. He graduated from North High School in the class of 2014.

Mikey had done detassling as well as working at various places including Pizza Ranch, Tip Top Tux, UPS, and his current job at Palmer Candy. Mikey was looking forward to marrying his fianceé, Ange Villagran and the birth of their child in March 2021.

Mikey is survived by his parents; a brother, Justin Figueroa; five sisters, Latoya Goodteacher, Lakeisha Goodteacher, Saidee Martell, Socorro and Aracely Figueroa; his fianceé, Ange Villagran; a grandfather, Michael Godfrey of Omaha; his Grandma Roberta in Mexico; three nieces; and two nephews.

Mikey was preceded in death by his Grandpa Augustin Vasquez from Mexico; and Grandma June Goodteacher.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paul's Indian Mission
Sioux City, IA
Dec
15
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Paul's Indian Mission
Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences. May God's peace and comfort be with the family.
Bill and Cathy Habermann
December 14, 2020
My Heart goes out to the family and anyone that new him, what a sad and terrible loss I know he was so in love and so excited that he was gonna be a dad.
Ellen Ballinger
December 13, 2020
