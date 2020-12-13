Michael Gale Franks

San Diego, Calif., formerly Sioux City

FTCS, Senior Chief (USN) Michael Gale Franks, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He resided and was cared for by his daughter Anne in her San Diego home.

Michael will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements for a private memorial service at Arlington are pending and hope to be held in 2021.

Michael was born April 14, 1944. He lived in Sioux City and attended Central High School until he enlisted in the Navy on July 17, 1962.

Michael retired from the Navy in 1984 after serving 22 years of honorable, faithful and dedicated service to his country. During his naval career he earned: Navy Achievement Medal; National Defense Medal; Navy Unit Commendation; Meritorious Unit Commendation (with one star); Navy Expeditionary Medal; Good Conduct Medal (three awards); Vietnam Service Medal (with three stars); Vietnam Campaign Medal (with device); and Sea Service Ribbon.

After retiring from the Navy, Michael moved to West Virginia to a small farm. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and growing things, even had some pigs and chickens! He started work as a rural postal carrier until he became paralyzed and lost the use of his legs at age 43.

He and his wife moved to a home on the river also in West Virginia. It was there that they started a family business "by Goosecreek." Together they made and sold teddy bears around the world. They moved to Palm Coast, Fla., and enjoyed the ocean and sunshine. After his wife passed, Michael, with the help of his family, moved to California to live with his daughter Anne and grandchildren.

Michael never lost his spirit. He loved people, animals and was generous to a fault.

He is survived by his daughter, Anne Franks; son, Michael Franks, Jr. (Michelle), stepsons Randy Carter (Leigh), and Tim Carter (Shannon); sisters, Susan Franks Kotula (Leroy), and Katy Franks Stephan; grandchildren Megan, Aidan, Nate, Oliver, Elliott, Madeline and Andrew.

Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Joan Franks; and parents Edward and Gail Franks.

"Fair Winds and Following Seas" Michael - brother, father, and grandpa.

The family would appreciate any memorials be given to your favorite charity, your local Hospice Center or AmVets.