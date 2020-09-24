Michael L. Foister Sioux City I'm Michael Lee Foister. You gotta hear this. I'll be quick as I have to go help some people, so listen up. My story began Oct. 27, 1979. You may know my parents, Terry Foister and Diane (Crum) Foister. They own Jerry's Pizza here in Morningside. I know...I know...you have all sorts of memories of events where Jerry's was served. Those stories will be heard in due time. These stories always remind me of my Grandpa Jerry and Grandma Ilene Foister and how hard they worked to make Jerry's what it is today. That's not the point of this story though. It's not about Jerry's. Not today. My older sister, T...sorry, Teri Lynn (Foister) Byler...have been hearing Jerry's stories from the get go. She lives out around Denver with her husband, Justen Byler, and their kids Logan and Maci, Amazing kids by the way. I look up to T so much. She's got it figured out. Proud of her. Before I share the story, have you met my wife, Melissa "Missy" (Hagestrom) Foister? If not, you're missing out. You gotta meet her. I don't know how I landed that one. She's been my rock since '04. I can be a bit of a handful, ya know. She always stood by my side no matter what. I love her so much and I am so lucky to have her. I'm getting to the story. Hang tight. You gotta know about my best friend first. Ashton Michael Foister is my son and my best buddy. I can be a kid at times...sometimes more than Ashton...ok...ok.. Always more than Ashton. We've had some good times. Playing ball, four-wheeling, building wicked fast remote controlled cars, and all the other craziness I dreamed up. I can't share the details as it may give kids some dangerous ideas. Ashton has been with me for them all. I may not always know the right "dad" thing to do, but I definitely know how to create stories and memories with my son. I haven't always done it right but I've nailed that part of being a dad. You know what...Ashton nailed that, too. I'm just now thinking...he probably did things with me for ME just as much as I did things with him for HIM. Thanks bud! Love you to the moon and back buddy! I guess my dad taught me about the importance of making time for fun. That guy has taken me all over the world and always provided for me and my family. The laughs, stories and memories we have made are never ending. You're loud and slow but I love you old man. Fun is important but only possible if responsibilities are taken care of. That's my mom. She's the quiet warrior that keeps it all going. All the stuff I don't have the patience for, she's helped with my entire life. I guess she's always helping. Never says much about it though. Just does it...no credit...sometimes no gratitude. Just because she loves. I haven't said it enough, mom, but thank you and I love ya. There's so many more people I wish I had the time to talk about. You can meet them all soon. I have a little gathering at the Anderson Dance Pavilion this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. You know the place…it's on Larsen Park Road by the river. Nothing fancy...I'm not one for dressing up. Bring a lawn chair and stories. We will have some food ready to rock. Sorry...no pizza though. I don't want my parents to have to work...just enjoy the day. Oh yeah...bring that mask. I hate those things too but I'll be ticked if my family and friends get sick! I won't be able to make it but I'll be there in spirit. You see, I moved to a garage in the sky on Sunday, September 20th at 5:30pm. You wouldn't believe how many cars are up here to jack around on! Suzuki Samurais and Geo Trackers as far as I can see. Sweetie jumped up in the front seat of the perfect one. That's right, Missy, I'm going through more cars here than I ever did at our place...unbelievable right? Alright, where was I. The story, right. I'm Michael Lee Foister. Wait...sorry...I have to go. Some people need my help. The story will have to wait for another time. In the meantime, make some stories yourself. Most of my stories involve my family, friends, having fun and helping others. If you focus on those things, you'll have a lot of stories too. I can't wait to hear them. You know I'm not one for accepting gifts or flowers. So, instead of that my son Ashton loves golfing and The First Tee of Siouxland has been amazing for him. I'd love it if you supported them in my honor. Go to www.MichaelFoister.com to make a donation to their organization through The Just Play Foundation. Additionally, I'd love it if you shared some stories with my family there as well. There's a form you can fill out so the family will always be able to hear stories about me.