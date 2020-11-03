Michael R. Barry

Marcus, Iowa

Michael R. Barry, 68, of Marcus, passed away while watching the sunrise Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services were held on Nov. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Remsen, Iowa. Burial was in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation was held on Nov. 1, 2020 at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of Earnest- Johnson Funeral Home in. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Michael Ray Barry was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa, to John and Viola (Ihms) Barry. He was raised on the Barry Century Farm near Marcus and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Remsen in 1971. After graduation, Mike attended Iowa State University where he majored in agriculture. He later received his associate's degree from Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. He returned to the Marcus area to farm with his family.

On July 9, 1977, Mike and Caryn Miller were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. Mike worked as a line mechanic at Wells Dairy in Le Mars. He also operated Barry Electric. For many years, Mike drove a school bus and served as the transportation director at Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn Schools.

Mike was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Remsen and served on church council. He was also a member of the Siouxland Beekeeper's Association and the Sioux City Railroad Museum. He was very mechanical and enjoyed working on machinery and tractors. Mike always seemed to have a project in the works which included working on the acreage and wine making. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and giving tractor rides. He had become an avid bird watcher.

Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 43 years, Caryn Barry of Marcus; three daughters, Megan Henneberg of Clarksville, Tenn., Kristen Edwards and her husband, Luke of Pierre, S.D., and Nicole Cave and her husband, Justin of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Matthew Barry Edwards, Abigail Mae Edwards, Michael Robert Cave and Carson Ray Cave; two brothers and their wives, Jerry and Mary Barry of Owatonna, Minn., and Jim and Nancy Barry of Lansing, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Cindy Barry of Holstein, Iowa; his in-laws, Marv and Marilyn Ekeren of Yankton, S.D., Phil and Judy Letsche of Marcus, and Jim and Sandi Miller of Jefferson, S.D.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, James Henneberg; and his twin brother, Doug Barry.