Michael D. Sitzmann

Sioux City

Michael D. Sitzmann, 56, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1p.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. To live stream the funeral service, visit www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Michael was born on Oct. 14, 1964 in Sioux City to David and Mardell (Johnson) Sitzmann. Michael worked as a grinding equipment manager at FLSmidth for many years. He enjoyed spending his time at his lake house in South Dakota, fishing, boating, jet skiing and spending time with his grandson.

He is survived by his father David (Nancy) Sitzmann; mother, Mardell Johnson; daughter, Jessica (Sean Owings) Sitzmann; grandson, Brett Sitzmann; and siblings Douglas Sitzmann, Andrew Sitzmann, Shawn Robinson, Shannon Sakellariou, and Lenora Pfeiffer.