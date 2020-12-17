Menu
Michael D. Sitzmann
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Michael D. Sitzmann, 56, of Sioux City passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 1p.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. To live stream the funeral service, visit www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Michael was born on Oct. 14, 1964 in Sioux City to David and Mardell (Johnson) Sitzmann. Michael worked as a grinding equipment manager at FLSmidth for many years. He enjoyed spending his time at his lake house in South Dakota, fishing, boating, jet skiing and spending time with his grandson.

He is survived by his father David (Nancy) Sitzmann; mother, Mardell Johnson; daughter, Jessica (Sean Owings) Sitzmann; grandson, Brett Sitzmann; and siblings Douglas Sitzmann, Andrew Sitzmann, Shawn Robinson, Shannon Sakellariou, and Lenora Pfeiffer.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Dec
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
All my love Mikey! Hugs, Frankie
Frankie Dattolico
Friend
January 21, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mike. I'm proud to say he was one of my friends and I"m going to miss him. Gracie remembers going to his cabin at the lake on Sundays for church and waffles.
Todd Czmowski
December 20, 2020
I'm am so sorry for your loss Mike was a very special and good friend, not only that we were sweethearts in our teens. We had so much fun and he was liked and loved by my family! He will be miss, until I see you again my friend
Stacy Thompson Inselman
December 20, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Sitzmann family. May God comfort you in your time of need. I enjoyed working with Mike. He was a great guy.
Sandy Andersen
December 20, 2020
